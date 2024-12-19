Stefon Diggs eats a plateful of crow with his latest Josh Allen admission
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills released several key players in an effort to become salary cap compliant this offseason. The significant budget cuts caused doubt about the team’s ability to remain competitive, but those concerns were quickly silenced in the regular season.
The most significant — and most acrimonious — departure was that of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The disgruntled wide receiver was traded to the Houston Texans amid rumors of a rift between Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen.
Diggs was brilliant during his four seasons in Buffalo. Allen, who had struggled in his first two seasons, developed an instant connection with the wideout and began to flourish. Allen set career highs in passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37) in 2020. The star wideout played a pivotal role in Allen's development, and Allen returned the favor by helping Diggs string together four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons to go along with a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second-team All-Pro in 2022.
Although the Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft, there were concerns about how Allen would perform without Diggs. Instead, it’s been the wide receiver who has struggled.
Diggs’ first season apart from Allen has not gone as hoped. After an underwhelming start to the season, Diggs’ campaign was cut short by a season-ending ACL injury. Meanwhile, Allen has thrived without Diggs in 2024.
Stefon Diggs praises Josh Allen’s performance in their first season apart
During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Diggs was asked about Allen’s performance throughout the 2024 season.
“Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing,” Diggs said. “As far as seeing him game in and game out. He’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all, It’s not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it’s just his respect kind of coming full circle, finally getting that credit that he deserves. He’s playing at a very high level. I feel like he deserves it.”
For Buffalo, moving on from Diggs proved to be addition by subtraction. Without the pressure of needing to pepper Diggs with a dozen or more targets each game, Allen has been able to throw to any wide receiver that gets open. The emergence of running back James Cook has alleviated some of the pressure on Allen, but the diverse and unpredictable passing attack has produced an offense that’s difficult to defend.
Through Week 15, Allen has thrown a touchdown pass to 12 different players — including one to himself.
Allen has compiled 3,395 passing yards for 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 14 games this season. He has also added 484 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. Barring an unforeseen collapse over the final three games, the 27-year-old will be named the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player.
The Bills currently hold an 11-3 record, and they’ve already clinched the AFC East division title. Still, their season will ultimately be judged by what they accomplish in the postseason. Allen and Co. are hoping to finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs and hoist the first Lombardi Trophy in the franchise’s history.