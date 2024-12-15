Stefon Diggs gives ultimate endorsement to Josh Allen after Buffalo exit
By Lior Lampert
Regardless of how things ended between them, Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen ostensibly greatly respect each other. No matter how much the media portrays them as bitter rivals, their connection goes beyond what the public eye sees. The former made that abundantly clear recently, publically supporting the latter on social media.
Diggs, now a member of the Houston Texans, is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. While sidelined, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting something about "speaking less" and "praying more." In response, one user asked how the 31-year-old's rehab process is going, followed by: "[Do you] think Josh [Allen] is gonna get MVP this year?
After noting his recovery is "on schedule," Diggs gave Allen his flowers.
"He should," Diggs stated regarding whether Allen should take him the NFL's most prestigious individual accolade this season. "Shorty balling [for real]," he added.
The story of Diggs' ugly departure from the Buffalo Bills last offseason has been well-chronicled. Despite tremendous success as teammates from 2020-23 and arguably forming the best quarterback-receiver tandem in the league, he and Allen had a strenuous relationship. So, seeing him acknowledge and appreciate the signal-caller's remarkable campaign is a breath of fresh air and the ultimate sign of admiration.
Moreover, Allen still holds Diggs in high regard, considering how he handled the ongoing narrative heading into the Week 5 Bills-Texans clash. Buffalo's franchise passer made glowingly positive comments about his ex-wideout, thanking him for his contributions during their time together.
Before the season-ending knee injury, Diggs was thriving in Houston. Meanwhile, the basic stats may not show it, but Allen has played the best football of his career in the 2024 campaign. Their split appeared to be one of the rare win-win trades in sports, though that may no longer be the case. Nonetheless, the mutual praise highlights there isn't bad blood, contrary to how the break-up was initially perceived.
For whatever it's worth, Diggs' assessment of Allen is fair. The superstar gunslinger is the consensus betting favorite to earn MVP honors. Furthermore, Buffalo's Week 15 showdown with the mighty Detroit Lions on the road presents a chance to bolster his résumé tremendously.