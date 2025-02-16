Steph Curry has a great and radical way to fix NBA officiating, but will league comply?
By Brennan Sims
When asked what rule Steph Curry would implement to improve the league, he suggested the public gain access to the refs' grading system.
"Let that be more public, the same way our stats are shown," Steph urged.
Many fans run to NBA.com every night to check out the stats of their favorite player or team without actually watching the game. Imagine if the refs got that same treatment.
The fans watching every dribble of these games could see if their homer-ism was kicking in or if the officials actually missed a bunch of calls that didn't go their way. Free throws and foul calls are some of the biggest complaints fans have about refs. It appears they allow some players to play physically defensively and call slight touch fouls on others. Gaining access to those referee stats could be beneficial for the fan experience.
Should the NBA take Steph Curry's advice about officials?
Understanding what makes a ref elite would be another interesting aspect of this proposed rule. We understand that scoring efficiently, playing disciplined defense, and getting your teammates involved are traits of an elite player. What makes a referee good? Calling correct fouls quickly, communicating with players, and calling the game consistently on both teams seem like important factors of great refereeing.
The communication with players piece is touchy. These contests have high emotions, and players are known to say outlandish things to referees. Players also believe they've never committed a foul in their lives. A good ref knows how to balance these things—they know when to explain why that was a clear foul to Draymond Green and when to let him know he's getting beside himself and tech him up (understanding why certain players have more leeway barking at refs should be included in this potential public ref system).
NBA commissioner Adam Silver already shut down Curry's idea, saying, "The officials have their own union… human resources issues, necessarily wants to have their employment record published."
That's true, but the players have their employment records public. We have access to their contract salaries, game-by-game stats, and the amount of teams they've played on. You could argue that's what comes with the territory with ginormous NBA contracts these days, but refs aren't making chump change compared to the average person searching these things up. NBA referees make between $180,000 and $550,000 annually, while the average American salary is less than $70k. If their mistakes/good calls were broadcast to the world like the players are, do you think refs would be better at their jobs?
Refereeing is admittedly extremely difficult. They have to make bang-bang calls in the blink of an eye. If they faced the scrutiny players faced, though, improvements would be made. Granted, it was close to 20 years ago, but players wouldn't get tossed from laughing on the bench if refs' grading systems were publicly available.
Joey Crawford wouldn't have made an emotional call like this if he knew he'd be blasted when his ref score came out after this game. This is a fascinating idea, Mr. Curry.