Steph Curry injury gives Warriors bust one last chance to salvage reputation

The Golden State Warriors are in a dogfight in their Western Conference semi-final matchup against Anthony Ewards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead on the Dubs heading into Game 4 on Monday. To make matters worse, the team is without franchise star Steph Curry, who went down with a hamstring injury.

With Curry out, the Warriors have had to look elsewhere for an offensive punch, and several stars have answered the call. However, the Warriors may need to turn one player to help shift the momentum.

With Stephen Curry out, Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up for the Warriors

During Game 3, Kuminga came up big for the Warriors. He posted 30 points, grabbed six rebounds, and shot 61 percent from the field in 36 minutes, remaining efficient and impactful. He also scored a team-high 18 points in the Warriors' 117-93 loss in Game 2.

The Warriors desperately need a spark to fend off a hungry Timberwolves team looking to return to the Western Conference Finals. So far, Kuminga has been able to provide that lift.

Kuminga's recent performances bode well for a new contract

The Warriors took Kuminga with the No. 7 pick back in 2021. Throughout the years, he served as an impactful role player. However, this season was somewhat rocky for him. He was benched most of the year, and he did not see the court for several stretches amid reported tension with head coach Steve Kerr.

Recent performances should reassure Kerr and the coaching staff about Kuminga's value in the playoffs. They also signal to the Warriors and other teams his value as a free agent.

Butler, whom the Warriors acquired during the trade deadline, has also played superbly throughout the series, including a game-high 36 points in Game 3. Kuminga and Butler will both need to keep the stellar play if they hope to keep the Warriors in the mix without Curry.