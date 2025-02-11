Steph Curry might be dethroned as NBA 3-point King
By Brennan Sims
Since splashing onto the scene for the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry has been the 3-point king. His revolutionary shot has changed the course of basketball forever, and no one comes close as a sniper.
Though Curry is the goat shooter and has led the association in 3s per game every year since 2020, two young studs are on his heels. Curry hasn't made the most 3s so far this year, but on a per-game basis, he's still No. 1 at 4.4 3s made a game. The player who leads the league in total 3s is a semi-surprise
Anthony Edwards and 2020 draftmate aim to dethrone Steph as 3-point king
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has transformed his game. The athletic scorer has always shot a lot of 3s, but he's knocking them down at an unprecedented clip this season. Edwards was shooting 42% on 9.9 3PA before torching the Cavs, shooting 8/15 from deep last night.
Players have shot with that efficiency on that volume (only the greats like Steph and Klay Thompson), but those guys are known for their range. Edwards was considered a slasher who could take over the game in Kobe Bryant Michael Jordan fashion. He's worked extremely hard to fix his jumper, which was already solid. Edwards reportedly saw Damian Lillard shot up close and personal — the rest was history.
Edwards has shot seven 3s a game almost every season of his young career. He's getting volume at a young age that Steph could only dream up. Steph didn't get 7 3s up per game until his fourth season.
The percentages are truly impressive from Edwards. He's leading the league in total 3s and can take the per-game average with this constant barrage of triples. Curry has been on a tear since the Warriors added Jimmy Butler, so it won't be easy, but Edwards is coming.
LaMelo Ball is also on the brink of Steph's 4.4 3s made a game. He doesn't have the efficiency of those two, but his volume is otherworldly. Ball has the green light to take any triple at any time.
He's implemented one-leg 3s in his game, which seems gimmicky, but watch that move start a trend like James Harden's step-backs years ago. The step back is a staple in all great on-ball players' games, and the one-legged three could be the future.
Every revolutionary aspect of basketball seemed crazy until it wasn't. See Curry shooting double-digit 3s a game in 2016! Ball has surpassed that mark as he leads the league, shooting 12.2 3s nightly. He is shooting less than 34 percent from deep but is netting 4.1 3s a game. Ball's efficiency is a clear question mark, but the talent is too good to ignore. With his green light, he can pass up Edwards and Steph in 3s made per game, but they're hotter and more consistent than him despite his extreme volume.