Steph Curry 3-point records: Rounding up every mark he currently owns
By Luke Norris
When discussing the NBA 3-point records Steph Curry has set during his career with the Golden State Warriors, it's far easier to list the marks he doesn't own.
For instance, one might think the two-time NBA MVP owns the record for the most triples in a single regular-season game. But that's not the case, as that mark actually belongs to Curry's former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, who hit 14 shots from distance for the Dubs in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018.
Curry's career best in that regard is 13, which he set as part of a 46-point effort in a 116-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016.
Thompson also owns the record for the most attempts from beyond the arc with 24, which he set that same night against Chicago. The most Curry ever attempted was 23 on February 3, 2024, in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Then there's the matter of 3-point shooting percentage. Curry currently ranks 12th in this category at 42.56 percent. The leader here? That would be Curry's head coach, Steve Kerr, who hit 45.40 percent of his 3-point attempts during his 15-year career as a player. It's also worth noting that Seth Curry is higher on this list as well, ranking eighth at 43.06 percent.
Those are just a few examples, and there certainly are more. For the most part, though, when asked a trivia question about 3-pointers in the regular season, the NBA Playoffs as a whole, the NBA Finals, and even the NBA All-Star Game, Steph Curry is typically a safe answer.
So, let's have a look at the major 3-point records the future Hall of Famer currently holds.
*Note: All stats listed came ahead of the Warriors' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 18, 2024.
Steph Curry NBA 3-point records in the regular season
The most significant NBA 3-point record Curry owns, of course, is the most significant mark anyone can own, that being the most makes of any player in history.
The Davidson alum surpassed Ray Allen to become the league's all-time leader when he hit his 2,974th on Dec. 21, 2021, and has hit another 808 since, entering Monday night's matchup with the Clippers with 3,782.
Curry also owns the regular-season records for the most campaigns leading the league in threes, the most threes made in a season, the most consecutive games with at least one made three, and the most games with 10 or more made threes.
- Most 3-point field goals made all-time: 3,782
- Most seasons leading the NBA in 3-point field goals made: 8
- Most 3-point field goals made in a single season: 402 (2015-16)
- Most consecutive games with at least one 3-point field goal: 268 (12/1/18 - 12/16/23)
- Most games with 10 or more made 3-pointers (25)
Steph Curry NBA 3-point records in the NBA Playoffs/NBA Finals
lt should come as no surprise that Curry also owns the record for the most 3-point field goals made in the NBA Playoffs as a whole and in the NBA Finals.
He shares a record with Thompson for the most triples hit during a single postseason run but solely owns the marks for the most consecutive playoff games with at least one made three, the most made threes in a single Finals game, and the most made threes in single Finals series.
- Most 3-point field goals made in the NBA Playoffs: 618
- Most 3-point field goals made in a single postseason: 98 (2015)
- Most consecutive playoff games with at least one made 3-pointer: 132
- Most 3-point field goals made in the NBA Finals: 152
- Most 3-point field goals made in an NBA Finals game: 9 (Game 2, 2018 vs. Cavaliers)
- Most 3-point field goals made in a single NBA Finals series: 32 (2016 vs. Cavaliers)
— tied with Klay Thompson (2016)
Steph Curry NBA 3-point records in the NBA All-Star Game
Again, to the surprise of nobody, Curry also owns the records for the most made threes in NBA All-Star Game history and the mark for the most made triples in a single All-Star game, hitting a ridiculous 16 for Team LeBron in 2022 en route to winning the game's Most Valuable Player Award.
- Most 3-point field goals made in NBA All-Star Game history: 51
- Most 3-point field goals made in a single NBA All-Star Game: 16 (2022)