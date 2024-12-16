Can Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder co-exist in the Warriors backcourt?
In a shocking twist, the Golden State Warriors made a splash by trading for Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder, sending out De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks. The former Atlanta Hawk is enjoying one of his best seasons as a pro and will look to continue his impressive play in the Bay Area.
In theory, the German guard should bring a lot of intangibles that only make the Warriors a better team in the short term. He's a veteran who's been around some of the best players in the league and a solid creator who scores when needed.
However, the question remains: can Schroder continue to play at a high-level alongside Stephen Curry?
Can Schroder and Curry co-exist with each other?
Curry has shared the backcourt with talented players ranging from future hall-of-famers like Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, to dynamic scorers like Jordan Poole and Monta Ellis. He can thrive with almost anyone playing alongside him, and Schroder shouldn't be any different.
At 14-11 the Warriors could benefit from the offensive punch that Schroder can provide. In year 11, Schroder has played exceptionally well for the Nets, averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. It is clear that he is still a high-level shot maker, and his speed, along with his playmaking, should allow him to thrive with the Warriors,
The Warriors spent most of the offseason chasing after names like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. The star-hunting Warriors remain one of the teams to look out for over the next few weeks as they still have holes to fill and plenty of trade assets.
For now, they managed to the injured melton into more backcourt depth and offensive firepower alongside Curry.