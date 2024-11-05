Stephen Curry proved he's just fine in return from ankle injury
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 125-112, with Stephen Curry returning from a brief ankle injury that sidelined him for the last three games. Curry produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, and six assists across 24 minutes.
The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference, tied for second place with the Phoenix Suns. Despite not having Curry for their last three matchups, the team managed to go on a three-game win streak, keeping their momentum alive. The Warriors didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal in yesterday’s game, as Washington could never gain a lead.
“Steph was great, he just looked like he was moving really well,” head coach Steve Kerr said postgame about Curry’s performance. “We had a minutes restriction on him—24… it worked out well, it’s tough to start and finish.”
Curry managed to score 16 of his 24 points in the second half, helping secure the team’s fourth straight win. The game was an all-around effort from Dub Nation, as Draymond Green had his best game so far with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes. One of the night’s biggest highlights came from Trayce Jackson-Davis, who gave rookie Alex Sarr his “welcome to the league” moment with a posterizing dunk in the first half.
The Warriors are already showing their depth around Steph Curry
While the Warriors are making basketball look easier than ever, Buddy Hield has been the answer to fans' concerns about the team’s direction after losing Klay Thompson in free agency this past offseason. Hield is everything the team wants, shooting a career-high 51.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three, all while averaging a team-high 21.9 points in just 25.7 minutes off the bench. His dynamic catch-and-shoot 3-point style is one reason he ranks second in the league in total 3s made.
“We love the start, to go 6-1, it exceeds our expectations,” Kerr said. “I like our progress but we have a lot of work ahead.”
The Warriors’ next three matchups are against the NBA’s top three teams: the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. If all goes well, the team could hand these opponents their first losses of the season.