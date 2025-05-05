Stephen Curry has owned the Rockets in the playoffs for over a decade

The Houston Rockets ended the regular season with 52 wins, the No. 2 seed in the West, and seven players averaging double figures. Young, fast, and flashy, they won over fans and league observers alike. So, when they drew the aging Golden State Warriors in the first round, many figured Houston would roll.

Then Stephen Curry happened — again.

Despite Dillon Brooks swiping at his right hand, constant double-teams, and a series full of physical play, Curry reminded everyone why Houston has become his personal punching bag.

In Game 7, he was practically invisible in the first half, scoring just three points before halftime. Buddy Hield’s explosive 22-point first half masked Curry’s quiet start, and the Rockets looked like they were in control.

Then the second half happened.

Curry finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including four threes, along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and two steals in 45 minutes. The last time Curry played that many minutes in a playoff game? May 2019, in an overtime win to sweep Portland in the Western Conference Finals.

This wasn't just a win. It was history.

Steph Curry doesn't lose to the Rockets in the postseason. Ever.

It marked the fifth time in 11 years Curry has eliminated the Rockets from the postseason — no other player has knocked out a single franchise that many times over such a span.

“I’m a winner,” Curry said postgame, smiling as reporters asked about his long-running dominance over Houston.

Golden State didn’t coast to the win. After going up 3-1, they blew two chances to close the series, reviving memories of the infamous 2016 Finals collapse. But in Game 7, the Rockets came up flat: Jalen Green struggled, the team shot just 40.5%, and by the end of the first quarter, the writing was on the wall.

For Curry, it was another postseason step. For Houston, it was a painful reminder of inexperience — and maybe a misstep at the trade deadline. With rumors swirling that the Rockets passed on acquiring Kevin Durant in February, questions now loom: Did they overvalue their youth? Are they still a piece away?

Meanwhile, the Warriors turn to a new challenge in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steve Kerr’s already prepping, probably wondering how the Lakers fell apart so quickly.

Curry’s career clock is ticking. He knows it. The quest for one more ring is on. And once again, the Rockets were just in the way.