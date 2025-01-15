Even Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr know this Warriors team isn’t good enough to bet on
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors have been teetering on the edge of mediocrity since winning the 2022 NBA Finals. It's been a slow, uncharacteristic fall from grace, specifically while the trio of Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green run the show.
Following a blistering 12-3 start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Warriors have lost 17 of their past 24 games. Falling to 12th place in the Western Conference standings, Golden State has dropped out of the playoff/play-in picture entirely.
Amid the prolonged cold streak, the Warriors have been mentioned as a team that may be willing to make drastic roster changes to remain competitive. However, Kerr and Curry have publicly urged Golden State's front office to proceed cautiously and not make rash decisions.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Even Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr know this Warriors team isn’t good enough to compete for a title
Kerr adamantly advised against the team making a last-gasp all-in effort to maximize what's left of the Curry era. Ahead of Golden State's disheartening loss to the Toronto Raptors, the renowned head coach deemed it excessively reckless.
"We’re not giving in. But you have to be realistic organizationally about where you are," Kerr stated (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater ($)). "... If this organization gave away the next six or seven drafts for a wild swing, that would be the most irresponsible thing that they could do."
Then, Golden State endured what Kerr called "as frustrating a night" as they've had all season in Toronto. Nonetheless, in the heat of the moment, Curry echoed a similar sentiment during his postgame media availability.
"There’s a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space [long-term]," Curry told reporters. "You want to continue to get better. Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you are passing up opportunities. But it doesn’t mean you’re desperate, flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something."
Whether Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy listens to Kerr and Curry remains unclear. The foundational pieces of this historic (albeit fading) dynasty are ostensibly strongly urging Golden State's brass to operate with the future in mind.