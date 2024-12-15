Stephen Jones nightmare is about to get even worse with Micah Parsons and Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants already share a common enemy in the Philadelphia Eagles. However, their mutual hatred toward the first-place NFC East rival could only heighten this offseason.
2025 marks Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons' fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He's repeatedly expressed a desire to spend his entire career in Dallas. Nonetheless, the team will boast one of the NFL's higher payrolls next season, complicating matters. That's where the Eagles come into play, waiting to swoop in and poach an organizational centerpiece from another divisional foe.
Notably, Parsons is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native and spent his collegiate playing dates at Penn State. With that in mind, the Eagles have a sales pitch that the Cowboys frankly can't provide -- a homecoming. So, Philadelphia will closely monitor how negotiations between Dallas and the three-time Pro Bowler go.
Cowboys chief operating officer/co-owner Stephen Jones recently spoke about Parsons' impending future with Dallas at the December League Meeting in Las Colinas, Texas. The former declared he can't envision the latter "not wearing a star on his helmet." But if extension talks go haywire, it opens the door for the Eagles, which would be a living nightmare for "America's Team."
Philadelphia pried former Giants franchise centerpiece Saquon Barkley via free agency last offseason. Of course, anyone who watched Hard Knocks knows how much that irked New York president/CEO John Mara. And if the Cowboys aren't careful, they might find themselves in a similar situation in the foreseeable future.
After previously prioritizing Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's massive paydays, the Cowboys have left themselves vulnerable with Parsons. The standout sack artist's patience is a testament to his commitment to Dallas. But can we rule out a mindset shift if his financial demands aren't met following the long wait? Probably not.
For whatever it's worth, Parsons has publically downplayed a potential Philly reunion, doubling down on his affinity for Dallas. Moreover, it'd take a significant blockbuster trade to facilitate the move, which is also unlikely.