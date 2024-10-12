Stephen Vogt's clubhouse speech and more celebrations from Guardians ALDS triumph
The Cleveland Guardians are heading to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, which means the champagne is flowing at Progressive Field.
The Guardians ended the Detroit Tigers' magical run this season with a 7-3 win in Game 5 of the ALDS on Saturday. Lane Thomas' epic grand slam in the fifth inning effectively put Cleveland through to the next round.
When the final out was recorded, the Guardians got to celebrate in front of their home crowd.
The celebrations on the field gave way to the celebrations in the plastic-clad clubhouse with bottles of champagne for the taking.
But before popping the corks, manager Stephen Vogt addressed his team.
"I keep being so proud of this group. Back against the wall. We're never out of it. We answer and we shut them down," Vogt said. "We still got work to do! Let's freaking go!"
And there was a lot more champagne showers where those came from.
Watch the Guardians clubhouse celebrations after NLDS
Pick your favorite celebration. There's a bunch to choose from, including Steven Kwan's ambush and Brayan Rocchio's call home.
Hey, you have the right to party pretty hard when you advance by winning your second-straight elimination game after coming into the postseason with the longest streak of elimination game losses in MLB history (11).
The Guardians have one of the lowest payrolls in MLB and they're about to go toe-to-toe with one of the teams with the largest payroll: The New York Yankees.
They'll have to exorcise some demons to beat the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees eliminated Cleveland in the 2022 ALDS, 2020 Wild Card and 2017 ALDS. The Guardians' last postseason series victory over the Yankees was in 2007, when they dispatched them in the ALDS.
The Guardians have the longest World Series drought in baseball, going 75 seasons without claiming a championship. They've checked one more box. And like Vogt said, they've got more work to do.