Everything Stephen Vogt said after Guardians devastating loss in Game 2: Excuses, excuses
By Mark Powell
The moment might be too big for the Guardians after all. Cleveland lost the first two games of the ALCS to the New York Yankees, and they were surprisingly winnable. Were it not for some bullpen mismanagement and hitting with runners in scoring positions (not to mention some abysmal errors), Cleveland could have evened the series by now.
Yet, that's not the reality we live in. It is on Stephen Vogt to prove the Guardians deserve to be here. Cleveland defeated Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in Game 5 of the ALDS, lighting a fire under the fanbase with the mighty Yankees looming.
Stephen Vogt and Guardians were full of excuses after Game 2
In Game 2, the Guardians were forced to go to their bullpen early. Like every remaining playoff team, the Guardians pitching staff is stretched thin at this point in the season. It's a lot to ask, which is why Wednesday's off day is so valuable as the Guardians head back to Cleveland for a must-win Game 3.
“These guys have pitched a lot all year,” Vogt said. “We didn't overextend anyone today. We didn't overextend anyone yesterday. So with the off-day, our bullpen should be right back to full strength [for Game 3].”
Guardians could hit with runners in scoring position
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole allowed 10 baserunners in under five innings pitched, but the Guardians failed to take much advantage with runners in scoring position. Vogt pointed to that as a primary reason his team is heading back to Cleveland down two games to none.
"We had traffic all night tonight," Vogt said. "We do what we do. We get on base and make things happen. We just didn't get a big hit with runners in scoring position tonight. We're one swing of the bat away from taking the lead in that game. We're one swing of the bat from being right back in it. That is who we are. We don't quit. We just need to keep being us."
If these sound like excuses from Vogt, it's because they are. Rather than crediting the Yankees pitching staff, or simply acknowledging that tired arms are part of the game this time of year, Vogt assumes his group is the only team suffering. He couldn't be more wrong.
Few expected the Guardians to make such a run last April. Cleveland has proved the pundits wrong every step of the way. Game 3 at Progressive Field is as close to a must-win as any non-elimination contest the Guardians will play this year.
Excuses or not, the Yankees will be ready.