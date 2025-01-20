Stephon Castle enters NBA Dunk Contest, and he'll be a great sleeper choice to win
By Quinn Everts
We have our first dunk contest participant! And it's a rookie! Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has agreed to participate in the Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco next month.
It's always cool to see young guys get involved in the All-Star Weekend action — shoutout to Castle for not thinking he's too cool for fun dunks. Maybe he'll serve as an inspiration to guys who are afraid to participate in the dunk contest. We can only hope.
Castle possesses serious bounce
He might not be perceived as the bounciest player in the NBA, but Castle has 25 dunks on the season in 40 games (pretty impressive for a rookie) and a few of them have shown off Castle's springiness.
On this putback against Denver, Castle appears to float for a few seconds before flushing it back down.
And this flush on Christmas Day wasn't "over" Jalen Brunson, but it was near Brunson, which counts for at least half a poster.
Castle's best dunk this year came earlier in the season against Oklahoma City. That is a real poster. Print it. Frame it. Put it on the wall in your office.
Stephon Castle will be a good sleeper pick to win Dunk Contest
I don't know who else will be in the dunk contest yet, but Castle has a secret weapon that no one else will; Victor Wembanyama!
He could try jumping over Wemby, but I'm not sure if the Spurs organization will like that very much. He could have Wemby recall his soccer days, and kick the ball up to him in an untraditional alley-oop. I have plenty of ideas, if someone can get me in contact with Stephon Castle's team.