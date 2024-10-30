Steve Kerr explains why he moved Jonathan Kuminga out of the starting lineup
By Quinn Everts
Because he didn't agree to a rookie contract extension before the season started, Jonathan Kuminga is officially in a "prove it" year. If he takes another leap this season after his career-high 16.1 points per game last year, he'll get a very nice payday next summer. Getting benched in the fourth game of the season isn't exactly a roaring start though, and that's what happened to Kuminga on Tuesday night in Golden State's 124-106 win against New Orleans.
But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the decision to bench Kuminga had nothing to do with his play to start the season — Kuminga scored 24 total points in his first three games — and more to do with strategy for this specific game against the Pelicans.
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins were both sidelined with injuries, and according to Kerr, he wanted more shooting on the floor to open the game. "Without Steph and Wiggs, I didn't want to start Trayce, Draymond and JK. I wanted a little more spacing. I knew it would be a JK game. I knew he would play a lot. He's played well against this team, the matchups are good for him, so I told him before the game 'you're going to play a lot,' this is just about combinations and getting a bit more spacing on the floor to start."
Instead of Kuminga, the Warriors started Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski — that's definitely more shooting! Kerr's lineup decision worked flawlessly too, as those three players hit a combined 15 3-pointers in the Warriors win over the Pelicans.
Kuminga played 28 minutes, the most he's played in a game this season — his role certainly wasn't diminished, just altered. Of course, fans raised some eyebrows when they saw Kuminga was relegated to a bench role. But Steve Kerr is usually pretty honest in his explanation of decisions and the fact that this change worked so well for everyone involved should be enough evidence for us to believe him.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Jonathan Kuminga has best game of the season off the bench
Not only did the Warriors win the game, but Kerr's decision to move Kuminga to the bench apparently inspired the fourth-year forward, who had by far his best game of the season, posting 17 points, playing great defense and even delivering a few highlight passes, which would be a huge step in his development.
In a post-game interview, Kuminga basically said he's rolling with the punches.
"It wasn't my decision. I got a text, this is how it's going to go, this is who it's going to be, and I went with it. What am I supposed to do, ask why am I not starting? This is the decision of the coach, and we will follow what he's going to do."
Is there drama in the Warriors locker room? Doesn't seem like it at the moment. It also seems likely that Kuminga will regain his starting spot when Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins return, but maybe Kerr likes him in a sixth man role.