Steve Kerr is invisible to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after Team USA debacle
The Boston Celtics’ 125-85 blowout win against the Golden State Warriors answered several lingering questions for fans:
- Boston boasts one of the most well-balanced lineups in the NBA.
- Steph Curry can’t carry the Warriors on his own.
- Jayson Tatum hasn’t forgotten about the Olympics.
After the game, an intriguing postgame interaction added fuel to the fire. Tatum and Curry were seen deep in conversation, with Jaylen Brown standing nearby. Moments later, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr approached the trio, seemingly looking to engage with both Brown and Tatum. However, neither Celtics star acknowledged him, leaving the encounter notably awkward.
Jayson Tatum seems to hold a grudge against Steve Kerr
Speculation quickly arose that the chilly exchange stemmed from Kerr’s controversial handling of Tatum during the 2024 Olympics. Appointed as Team USA’s head coach over the summer, Kerr faced scrutiny regarding his decision-making and player usage. Both Tatum and Derrick White had been selected for the star-studded roster, which featured icons like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
However, Tatum’s role in the Olympics was unexpectedly limited. Despite being one of the NBA’s brightest stars, he recorded two DNPs in six games and averaged just 5.3 points across 17.8 minutes per game. Kerr attributed the limited playing time to Durant’s return, claiming it disrupted the team’s rotations. After public backlash, Kerr admitted, “I felt like an idiot,” acknowledging that he mishandled the situation.
Adding to the tension was the exclusion of Jaylen Brown from Team USA’s roster entirely. Despite being fresh off an NBA Finals MVP performance, Brown was overlooked, even after Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the team due to injury. For Tatum and Brown, Kerr’s Olympic decisions may still linger as a point of contention.
Regardless of any personal history, the Celtics sent a clear message on the court, dismantling Kerr’s Warriors with precision and dominance. If there was any lingering frustration from the summer, Boston made sure to give Kerr a taste of his own medicine with their commanding performance.