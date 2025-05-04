Steve Kerr is standing between Warriors and another playoff disaster

Golden State Warriors fans dislike the painful reminder of squandering a commanding 3-1 series lead in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers — led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving — in a Game 7. But this year's series between the Warriors and Houston Rockets is eerily reminiscent of that epic collapse, which Steph Curry revisited as recently as 2022.

While the Warriors are not facing two of the greatest players in NBA history, James and Irving, as in the 2016 NBA Finals, two significant parallels exist between the two series: Golden State failed to play with the same intensity that generated the 3-1 series lead, and Steve Kerr failed to help his team maintain the focus that engendered the series lead. While arguing that NBA players should not need a coach to maintain their focus and intensity — a position that's hard to argue against — effective coaching at any level, including the NBA, entails assisting them with both.

Although those issues are critical to the Warriors' ability to win Game 7 in Houston, Kerr must make two equally vital adjustments to avoid another playoff disaster.

Jimmy Butler must run the offense

While Jimmy Butler is not the greatest shooter in NBA history, because that designation belongs to Curry, he is one of the best scorers in history. After all, he is "Jimmy Buckets." Any time he has the ball, he is a scoring threat. When the Dubs' executives acquired the veteran superstar, they knew he would take immense pressure off Steph, ultimately creating conditions for the four-time NBA champion to remain in the league longer than once thought possible.

Unfortunately, Kerr is not intentionally electing to run the offense through Jimmy, which does not permit Golden State to benefit fully and strategically from Butler.

Butler should bring the ball up the court on every possession to force the defense to stop him first. As much as possible, he must employ his remarkable strength to allow him to drive to the basket, get fouled and hit free throws. Such a strategy can cause the Rockets and other teams to confront foul trouble, including having key players spend undesired time on the bench to prevent them from fouling out.

By letting "Playoff Jimmy" dictate each possession and look to score as often as possible, he will generate openings for his teammates, including Curry, to make shots, considering he will inevitably compel more than one defender to cover him as he drives to the basket. Throughout his career, Butler has proven he can dominate a game by himself. Therefore, if Kerr strategically uses him in this way, Ime Udoka's strategy to apply physical and aggressive defense on Steph to prevent him from having a monster game will only pave the way for Jimmy to have such a game.

No team can stop Curry and Butler simultaneously. However, if Kerr continues to mismanage Jimmy, Udoka and other coaches will not need to develop a special approach to defending Butler, given that Kerr's use of him does not necessitate a distinctive approach.

Steve Kerr must use Jonathan Kuminga substantively to win

The Dubs must play more physically to match Houston's physicality and challenge the Rockets' big men more, exhibit sound three-point defense and value the basketball to avoid careless turnovers. Kerr must emphasize these things while preparing for Game 7, and he must employ Jonathan Kuminga throughout the game to prevent his team from suffering another embarrassing playoff disaster.

In 47 games played during the regular season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Without question, the Rockets have a clear size advantage over Golden State. However, by inserting Kuminga into the lineup, Kerr can reduce that advantage some. More importantly, Kuminga can provide the Dubs with the much-needed energy, scoring, defense and physicality they do not receive from him while he sits on the bench.

He needs his head coach to trust and encourage him. When he makes mistakes, putting him on the bench is not the answer. Kerr must give him some grace. If he is healthy, Kuminga should play valuable minutes in Game 7. He can function as a secret weapon, considering Kerr has not relied on him as much as in the past three seasons.