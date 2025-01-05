Steve Sarkisian could set himself up to coach Arch Manning or Quinn Ewers after Texas
By John Buhler
Steve Sarkisian may have a great gig in Texas, but the NFL beckons. The Longhorns head coach could stay in Austin for as long as he likes, but his NFL background as an offensive coordinator makes him an intriguing head-coaching candidate for this cycle. There are three NFL head-coaching vacancies available, with several more expected to open up in the coming days and weeks as well.
Clearly, this seems like Sarkisian's representation using the prospects of him heading to the NFL as contractural leverage. There may only be 32 NFL jobs, but Texas is one of the very best jobs in all of college football. It would have to take an incredible opportunity to ever leave a place like that willingly. Of course, the college game is getting harder and harder with each and every passing season as well.
With the dawn of NIL, a largely unregulated transfer portal and now and expanded playoff, I can understand why someone like Sarkisian could conceivably make the jump up to the NFL. I mean, Jim Harbaugh just did it last season after winning the College Football Playoff at Michigan. If Sarkisian were to head off to the NFL, he knows two quarterbacks very well who could make his team better.
"A spin on the NFL coaching carousel" could result in Sarkisian going to the NFL as early as next year.
So with that in mind, what are the chances Sarkisian could draft either Arch Manning or Quinn Ewers?
Can Steve Sarkisian draft either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning in the NFL?
If Sarkisian does leave Texas following the Longhorns' College Football Playoff run after this season, he would have no perceived limitations beyond draft positioning to take either Ewers or Manning. Keep in mind that Manning is not yet draft eligible, and may not turn pro until 2027. As for Ewers, he could turn pro this offseason, but injuries and erratic play may only have him as a day-two selection.
As far as figuring out where Sarkisian could coach and end up drafting either Ewers or Manning, the best potential place for that right now is Jacksonville. Yes, Trevor Lawrence is still under contract and Doug Pederson has not yet been let go, but the timeline lines up. Ewers could back up Lawrence for a year before taking over. If Sarkisian needs a bit more time, then he could draft Manning in 2027 or so.
Ultimately, I think Sarkisian leaving Texas before either Ewers or Manning does would rub a lot of people in Austin the wrong way. Ewers maybe less than Manning, but I could see that being a tad problematic for Ewers if he stays in college for one more year before turning pro. That would require him to hit the transfer portal. To be frank, if Sarkisian leaves before Manning, he will not play for him.
If I were Sarkisian, I would use the allure of NFL prospects to increase my own bank account at Texas.