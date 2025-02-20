Steve Sarkisian decides not to play pointless games with Arch Manning starting status

Head coaches in college football like to play a game with their starting quarterbacks in the offseason. They pretend like they're not. They talk up camp competition. They beat around the bush. Texas Longhorns fans won't have to deal with that from Steve Sarkisian this year. Not with Arch Manning.

Sark appeared on the Up & Adams Show on Thursday and said what we already knew. Arch Manning is "the guy."

"It'd be pretty tough for me to say he's probably not going to be our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said. "He's got to earn it but I feel pretty good about it."

Pressed by Kay Adams to officially name Arch the starter, Sarkisian gave in: "Sure, sure, I'll give you that."

This isn't exactly breaking news. Everyone and their mother could have told you Manning would top the depth chart for Texas this year. Frankly, there's simply no reason to even feign a competition with incoming freshman KJ Lacey or redshirt freshman Trey Owens.

This is Manning's team and Sarkisian is right not to waste time pretending. He owes it to Arch to give him his full backing from the jump this year. The team and player will only respond positively to that.

Arch Manning is Texas' starting quarterback...now what?

The Longhorns didn't make it to the mountain top with Quinn Ewers at quarterback. It was an accomplishment to make it to two College Football Playoff semifinals, but Texas wants more than that. They expect Manning to get them there.

In his 2024 cameos, brief and extended, Manning looked the part. He threw nine touchdowns to two interceptions in 10 appearances. He ran in another four scores.

Coming from the Manning pedigree, the arm ability is no surprise. The mobility elevates his game though, giving him potential beyond his uncles, Peyton and Eli. It's obviously too early to crown him the best in the family, but the ceiling is certainly there.