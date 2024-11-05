Steve Sarkisian gives Florida every reason to take Billy Napier totally off hot seat
By John Buhler
Even at 4-4 with a daunting four-game stretch coming up, I am entirely opposed to Florida firing its head coach Billy Napier. His team has dealt with arguably the hardest schedule in the country, as well as major injuries across the board, including the most important one of quarterback. With third-stringer Aiden Warner expected to start vs. Texas, this team is about to be 4-5 after next Saturday.
Regardless of that, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke glowingly about his Florida counterpart. He talked about how good Napier's team looks. Sarkisian believes this to be a quality SEC team his Longhorns are going up. He also seems to recognize that the players have responded to Napier's leadership during a tough season for the program. It is another reason why firing him would be dumb.
Napier and Sarkisian are two of the game's most noted Nick Saban disciples. Both were rehabilitated under his guidance at Alabama after Napier failed as Clemson's offensive coordinator and personal issues got the best of Sarkisian leading USC. All I know is if Florida were to move on from Napier, he would simply go to another SEC team like Texas, Georgia or Ole Miss. All are led by Saban proteges.
Unless Florida gets smoked by a dead in the water Florida State team, Napier should not be let go.
Steve Sarkisian's comments are all the more reason to keep Billy Napier
To me, as long as Napier maintains a good working relationship with his boss in Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, he should keep his job heading into next year. Graham Mertz's college career may be done after suffering a torn ACL. With DJ Lagway only a true freshman, we may see him later this season after hurting his hamstring in last weekend's Cocktail Party vs. the hated rival Bulldogs.
Florida largely outplayed Georgia in Jacksonville last week. The game changed once Lagway was carted off the field, as well as after the botched snap on a field goal attempt finally tipped the scales in the Dawgs' favor forever. What I saw last Saturday is what I suspect we will see vs. Texas this week. Florida is going to play hard for all 60 minutes. They are playing to win, but are playing for each other.
It is not always the case, but it is hard for me to see a team move on from a head coach when the players are still clearly bought in. It is all about the vibe checks on the sidelines. If a team seems to be tuning out its head coach, then it is time to move on. Florida is not doing that under Napier. It was not that long ago that Sarkisian was leading a sub-.500 team in Austin, one defined by monkey business.
There may be a better option out there, but Napier has the respect of his players, as well as his peers.