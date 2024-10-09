Steve Sarkisian isn’t going to get funky with Quinn Ewers-Arch Manning
Texas football is set to get starting quarterback Quinn Ewers this week and their head coach doesn't seem interested in running any plays for back up Arch Manning.
According to Chip Brown of 247 Sports, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't planning to have any specialty packages for Manning.
Texas has had Manning under center for the last two weeks after Ewers suffered a non-contact oblique strain in the squad's blowout win over UTSA. After getting injured, Ewers was listed as week-to-week with the injury.
It's possible that the junior could have played last week if the program faced off against a way tougher opponent. In the QB's absence, Manning threw for an efficient 258 and 325 passing yards in the squad's two no-sweat wins over UL-Monroe and Mississippi State.
As Ewers returns, the Longhorns are set to face off against the tougher part of the schedule with games against Oklahoma and Georgia in back-to-back weeks. With this in mind, Sarkisian has made it clear that he isn't going to get funky with his QBs.
"When I was a starter [at BYU], I never wanted the backup coming into the game - even for a play," Sarkisian said.
Quinn Ewers is the best option for Texas even if Arch Manning played well
While Manning did play well for the Longhorns during Ewers absence, Texas is likely better suited to have Ewers face off against two Top 25 teams in the next two weeks. Yes, they could possibly beat an extremely shaky Sooners squad with Manning under center but Texas would likely lose to Georgia without Ewers playing QB for the entire game.
Considering the rest of the field, the Longhorns could still likely make the playoff with Manning at QB. Still, the squad has a much better chance of coming out of this season undefeated or with only one loss if they stick with the veteran.
While it remains to been seen if Texas can beat Georgia or Oklahoma in the next two weeks, it's likely that Ewers will be the guy under center for both games.