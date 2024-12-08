Steve Sarkisian's Arch Manning mistake cost Texas SEC Championship Game
Did Steve Sarkisian blow the Texas Longhorns' chances of winning the SEC Championship by not benching Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning? That's what a bunch of folks on social media seem to think.
Texas fell to Georgia on Saturday, 22-19 in overtime. They won't get a top four seed in the College Football Playoff and they won't get a bye. Ewers isn't 100 percent at fault for that, but he certainly played his role.
The Longhorns quarterback threw two interceptions and took six sacks. His lack of mobility relative to Manning was on display both when Texas asked him to run and when he was unable to escape the pressure. Worse still, those interceptions weren't indicative of a veteran quarterback who knows how to protect his team by protecting the football.
Texas used Manning in some running packages, but his mobility would have been invaluable on a play-to-play basis. Sure, he might have made a mistake or two, but Ewers made those mistakes anyways.
Social media was full of opinions on the QB controversy, specifically Sarkisian's failure to make a change.
Texas fans and neutrals think Arch Manning is a better option than Quinn Ewers
Sarkisian isn't spared from any criticism when you account for what happened on the other sideline. Kirby Smart didn't make the choice to bench Carson Beck. His starting quarterback was knocked out by an apparent elbow injury. However, it's clear Gunner Stockton brought some more oomph to the Bulldogs offense.
Yes, the inexperienced QB made some mistakes but his mobility and flare made a difference. Simplifying the attack for him didn't hurt either. Stockton finished 12-of-16 for 71 yards, with only an interception marring his stat line.
Texas fans got a look at Manning to start overtime. He ran for five yards on the first play. In the end, Ewers wasn't able to lead the Longhorns to the endzone. Georgia went on to score a walk-off touchdown.
Coaches are a risk averse breed. They don't like to bench a quarterback unless the player forces their hand. Ewers wasn't bad enough to make the decision easy. But it's the tough decisions that win championships. Sarkisian needs to remember this outcome when the College Football Playoff begins and the Arch vs. Ewers question looms again.