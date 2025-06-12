Storm just cracked the code to beating the Lynx

The Seattle Storm entered Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Lynx with nothing to lose. Of course, they are competing for a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, but nobody expected them to take down the 9-0 Lynx.

Seattle sat at 5-4 before the game, but they were trending in the right direction as they carried a two-game winning streak into the game against Minnesota. Ultimately, they stunned the Lynx and came out with a 94-84 victory, thrilling the home crowd in the process.

While this may have looked like a run-of-the-mill upset, it actually exposed that the Lynx have a weakness, and the Storm were able to exploit it.

The Seattle Storm found the recipe to beat the Minnesota Lynx

On Wednesday, Seattle simply overwhelmed the Minnesota with their size and physicality. Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga all played a pivotal role in slowing down MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, who needed 23 shots to score 25 points.

Long wing Gabby Williams and physical guards Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins-Smith also played a key role, as they were able to flip turnovers into easy points. The Lynx gave up a season-high 94 points to the Storm, their previous high being 84.

Collier's 25 points were lower than her season average, and she shot her second-lowest field goal percentage of the season at 39.1 percent. Her lowest was also against the Storm, when she scored just 16 points on 38.9 percent shooting on May 27.

RELATED: Lynx and Liberty are racing toward WNBA history

Clearly, the Storm's size is bothering even the best players and teams in the league. Offensively, they were also able to overwhelm the Lynx, as Ogwumike scored a team-high 21 points. Magbegor also chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Malonga played a season-high 13 minutes and tied her season-high with eight points. She shot 4-for-5 from the floor and chipped in four rebounds and two assists as well.

Minnesota will go nearly two months before playing the Storm again, so they have plenty of time to devise a game plan that combats this size and physicality. The next contest will be played on Aug. 5 in Seattle, then the matchup on Aug. 28 will take place in Minnesota.