The search for some consistency at the third base position continues for the Detroit Tigers. The team hoped that Jace Jung would take the reins and run with them at the hot corner, but things went so poorly for him during his nearly month-long stint to the point where he has been sent down to Triple-A Toledo. With Matt Vierling nearing his return from the injured list, it's hard to say this move doesn't make sense.

Jace Jung has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.



Akil Baddoo replaces him. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 14, 2025

This is undoubtedly a frustrating blow for the Tigers. Jung was one of the top prospects in the Tigers organization not too long ago. The team hoped he'd be the long-term solution at the hot corner, but he simply didn't look like he belonged at the MLB level this time around. Sending him down had to happen.

Tigers finally end Jace Jung experiment with Matt Vierling return looming

Overall, Jung had five hits in 45 at-bats (.111 BA) following his mid-April call-up. All five of his hits were singles, and he struck out one-third of the time. He looked overmatched in every way. While the Tigers might've wanted to give him more than 18 games of MLB action before sending him back down, doing so on a team trying to compete would be malpractice. It's on Jung to make improvements in Triple-A.

It stings anytime a prospect gets sent down, but when Vierling returns, he'll presumably play third base often, lessening the need for Jung to continue to try and produce at the MLB level right now.

Vierling might not be Alex Bregman, but he was one of Detroit's best position players last season. He slashed .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI in 144 games, 51 of which came at third base. He adds some much-needed balance to this lineup dominated for the most part by left-handed hitters, and figures to be a massive upgrade over Jung.

The Tigers should not give up on Jung, a 24-year-old who does have talent, entirely. With that being said, a return to Triple-A is absolutely needed for a reset. Vierling's return allows them to give him that. The Tigers and Jung will be better off for this.