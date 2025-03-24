Student radio call of Maryland’s March Madness buzzer beater was glorious

After a relatively tame first three days of the NCAA Tournament, we finally got our first seminal March Madness moment on Sunday, as Derik Queen's wild buzzer-beater off glass gave Maryland a miraculous win over Colorado State and punched the program's first ticket to the Sweet 16 since 2016. It had a little bit of everything: A Cinderella looking to bust everyone's brackets, an NBA Draft prospect making a truly preposterous shot and even, depending on your rooting interest, some officiating controversy, as it sure looked like Queen may have traveled before releasing the ball.

But of course, no March highlight would be complete without an iconic call to match. And with all due respect to Lisa Byington on TBS, Maryland's student broadcast fully seized their one shining moment.

Maryland student radio gives us some March magic after Derik Queen's buzzer-beater

Maryland senior Tyler Lochte had the privilege of being on the radio call for the game on Sunday, and he made sure to hit record before the final play began in order to let us all in on his in-moment reaction. Enjoy:

Coolest moment of my broadcasting career. Terps keep dancing. pic.twitter.com/O4ENevPabF — Tyler Lochte (@tylerlochte) March 24, 2025

First of all, some serious props for Lochte setting the scene on the fly, not only resetting time and score but tossing in some information on Maryland's late-game collapse. He also does a great job of not letting his totally understandable excitement overwhelm his on-air reaction, spinning things forward and even dubbing Queen "a Maryland hero".

Next up for the Terps? A matchup against Florida, the No. 1 seed in the West region. The Gators survived a thriller of their own to knock off two-time defending champion UConn on Sunday, and boast one of the deepest rosters in the nation led by All-American point guard Walter Clayton Jr. If the Terps are going to find a way to the Elite Eight, odds are they're going to give Lochte some more great fodder.