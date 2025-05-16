Subway Series tickets could break the bank for Yankees, Mets fans

The Subway Series — a rivalry between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees — settles the argument every year over which team earns regular-season bragging rights. Whether it’s the infamous broken-bat incident between Mike Piazza and Roger Clemens in Game 2 of the 2000 World Series or the trash-talking between Francisco Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton as they exchanged home runs, the highly anticipated matchup between these two rosters consistently delivers great entertainment.

This year, however, feels different. After spending one World Series-driven season with the Yankees in 2024, Juan Soto hopped on the 7 train to Queens, signing with the Mets for an MLB record-setting contract. The move not only upset Yankees fans but also put Soto under a new spotlight.

Led by Aaron Judge, who boasts a .413 batting average, the Yankees are the American League’s second-best squad. They haven’t stopped hitting the ball out of the park, leading the MLB with 76 total home runs. Despite facing adversity through injuries and pitching changes, the Yankees have electrified the start of the 2025 season.

If you’re planning to attend any of this weekend’s action-packed contests, be prepared to pay a higher price than usual. Here are the ticket prices across multiple platforms for Friday’s, Saturday’s, and Sunday’s games:

Buy-in prices

Apps Friday, May 16 Saturday, May 17 Sunday, May 18 SeatGeek $136 $132 $121 StubHub $163 $139 $118 GameTime $154 $134 $121 Ticketmaster $229 $184.75 $123.15 Vivid Seats $161 $124 $113 TickPick $160 $132 $116

Among the six most popular ticketing platforms, SeatGeek offers the best deals for all three games, while Ticketmaster has the highest prices. The cheapest ticket across all days is available on Vivid Seats for $113, located in section 433, row 9, seats 2-4. Surprisingly, the Sunday Night Game of the Week — scheduled to headline on ESPN — has the most cost-efficient ticket options.

Whichever platform you choose, make sure to wear your favorite team’s jersey, grab an overpriced hot dog, and enjoy one of MLB’s most beloved rivalries of the year.