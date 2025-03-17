Suns fans are understandably irate after Bradley Beal's nonchalant comments

Things have fallen apart for the Phoenix Suns.

Rather than competing for a championship, the Suns have struggled to meet expectations, finding themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite all the Sun's failures this season, Bradley Beal has maintained a relatively positive outlook, something that would likely frustrate fans.

"I enjoy the game, man. This game is fun. I try not to let nobody take the joy out of it for me. It's very hard. It's hard," Bradley Beal said recently to ESPN. "We're all human beings, man. We have every right to shut down. We have every right to question what's going on. You have every right to say, 'Why me?' But I feel like that just drags you down a little bit more than you need. I'm still playing in the NBA, I still have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I'm smiling every day."

Subscribe to the Whiteboard,FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy

Bradley Beal's comments should have fans irate

Despite Beals's positive outlook, Suns fans haven't had much to smile about. The Suns are now 31-37 and, as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, run the risk of missing the postseason.

Beal has regressed since his time with the Washington Wizards, averaging 17.3 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc. While he remains highly efficient, his scoring has declined as he shares offensive responsibility with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, two other elite scorers.

At the trade deadline, several teams around the league expressed interest in acquiring Beal however, the no-trade clause in his contract made any potential deal complicated. Based on the Suns' lack of success this season, Beal could possibly be moved in the offseason.

Suns may wish him happiness somewhere else.