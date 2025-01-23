Jimmy Butler trade just became a lot harder to pull off thanks to Bradley Beal
By Scott Rogust
While NBA games are being played, the league is focused on the Miami Heat-Jimmy Butler saga. Butler has publicly demanded that he be dealt elsewhere, with the team suspending him for seven games after while looking for a trade partner. No deal transpired, and now Butler is suspended an additional two games after missing a team flight on Wednesday.
One team that has been frequently linked to Butler as a trade partner are the Phoenix Suns. That's because Butler has expressed that Phoenix is his desired landing spot in a trade. However, the Suns would need help in order to facilitate a trade. Specifically, for Bradley Beal to waive his no trade clause.
Recent rumors indicated that the Milwaukee Bucks could have interest in bringing in Beal as part of a trade. However, a recent report has put the kibosh on that idea.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks have not inquired about Beal and that a connection between the two is "nonexistent." Haynes says that if the Suns are able to acquire Butler, they will have to do so by sending Beal to another team.
NBA insider says Bucks connection to Bradley Beal is 'nonexistent'
NBA insider Marc Stein had linked the Bucks to Beal if they "intend to pursue a trade for a player in the $50 million range." The Athletic said several rival executives believed the Bucks were a team worth monitoring as a third team to facilitate a trade between the Suns and Heat. Per The Athletic, the Bucks' motive would be to cut salary to get under the second apron and "add a talented, highly paid player to play next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard." Beal was listed as an option, alongside Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.
The Suns had a lack of draft capital at their disposal, but they recently increased their stock following a trade with the Utah Jazz. Phoenix acquired three first-round picks in exchange for 2031 unprotected first-round pick. With these three acquired picks, they have the capital to pull off a trade for Butler.
However, with this latest update, the Suns will have to look for another team that would be willing to take Beal's contract off the books. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal's first priority in his next destination "would be winning." However, Beal would only waive his no-trade clause if he is asked by the Suns.
This season with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.7 minutes. Beal started in 23 of 30 games played.
Now we wait to see who will step up to help Phoenix acquire Butler from Miami.