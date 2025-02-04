Suns' Kevin Durant stance proves just how important Jimmy Butler is
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, teams around the league are already wheeling and dealing in hopes of key roster adjustments.
So far, some of the game's biggest stars, like Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox has already been traded, with more of the league's biggest names likely to be moved.
While some teams are attempting to move away from their star players, the Phoenix Suns are committed to keeping All-Star forward Kevin Durant in the lineup.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Phoenix Suns don't intend to move Durant at the trade deadline despite listening to offers for the 15-time All-Star.
The Warriors were reportedly interested in making a trade that would reunite Durant with Stephen Curry, Fischer reports. However, the Suns seem to have other plans, and those plans could potentially include Jimmy Butler.
Could a Devin Booker- Kevin Durant-Jimmy Butler trio Duo in Phoenix become a reality?
The Suns' decision to stand pat rather than overhaul their roster highlights just how important Jimmy Butler is. A few weeks back, the All-Star forward requested a trade from the Miami Heat, with the Suns being one of the potential destinations. On paper, a pairing of Booker, Butler, and Durant could elevate them.
The Suns are 25-23 on the year, which is good for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The team has dealt with several injuries to some of its most significant stats, with Durant, Beal, and Booker all missing some time this season. Along with some poor play, the team has not met the expectations that I have placed on it since acquiring Durant.
Yes, the workaround to bring Butler to Phoenix would likely require the Suns to part ways with one of their current three—most likely Bradley Beal. While a tough decision, the move could be worth it in the long run if they hope to solidify themselves as true contenders.