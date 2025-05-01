Suns shouldn't fall for Houston's inevitable Kevin Durant pitch

The 2025 NBA offseason could see some of the league’s biggest stars switch teams; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are just a few of the big names swirling in trade rumors right now. But there’s one superstar who may be overlooked entirely, unless the right team steps in: Kevin Durant.

Durant’s stint with the Phoenix Suns is likely coming to an end after the team finished 11th in the West with a disappointing 36-46 record this season. Whether you primarily blame injuries, coaching instability or a mismatched roster, the Suns and Durant appear far from a sustainable future together.

While age and injury history might diminish his appeal compared to younger stars, Durant is still an elite asset when healthy. The only question is which team is bold enough to place the highest bid? If you're the Houston Rockets, this might be the perfect time to make a move.

Rockets need to swing big this offseason

With Houston’s playoff hopes likely ending at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the first round, the organization may be ready to shift gears. Despite being young and talented, the Rockets remain raw and inconsistent. They were previously linked to Durant at the trade deadline — and they’ve got the assets to revisit that conversation now.

So who would they trade? Could Jalen Green be on the move? Would Amen Thompson be part of the deal? Would Phoenix demand Alperen Sengun?

What if the answer is none of the above?

Enter Reed Sheppard

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is a name rising internally within the Rockets organization. Many there view him as “perhaps the most gifted offensive talent on the roster,” according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Despite averaging just 4.4 points in 12.6 minutes across 52 NBA games, Sheppard showed real promise in the G League — even dropping 49 points along with six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in a single game for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

He’s an elite shooter, a steady facilitator and he's only 20 years old. On a team crowded with young guards, Sheppard hasn’t had the runway to prove himself at the highest level — but his talent is undeniable.

And for the Suns? He fits a glaring need. With Devin Booker spending the bulk of last season moonlighting as the team’s lead playmaker, Phoenix desperately needs a legitimate point guard. If they enter a soft rebuild around Booker, Sheppard could be a long-term piece worth gambling on.

That said, Sheppard alone won’t be enough. Phoenix would understandably want more — likely a multi-player package with future picks attached. How much Durant still commands on the trade market will depend on how many front offices believe he can still be a difference-maker in a title run.

Whether Houston is that bold suitor remains to be seen. But if Durant is truly on the market, the question isn’t if he’ll be traded — but who’s going to pull the trigger first.