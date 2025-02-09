Super Bowl LIX bingo: Chiefs script, Taylor Swift cameo, Kendrick vs Drake and more
By Mark Powell
Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off shortly after 6:30p.m. ET. Of course, the game itself won't start until closer to 7:00p.m. ET, as the national anthem and coin toss force the actual kickoff time back quite a bit.
Nonetheless, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hope to win their third-straight Super Bowl – a feat that hasn't been achieved in the history of the NFL. A team has won three straight NFL championships, as the Green Bay Packers accomplished such a feat from 1929-31 and 1965-67, but it's never been done in the Super Bowl era.
The team in the Chiefs way is the Eagles, a roster arguably more well-balance than even Kansas City. The Eagles should win both lines of scrimmage, and feature the best running back in the NFL in Saquon Barkley. While most unbiased NFL fans would rather the Eagles win than the Chiefs – for parity's sake – a three-peat has at times felt unavoidable with this KC team.
What is Super Bowl bingo and how do you play?
Super Bowl bingo is quite simple really. As items on the bingo card occur during the game, the player should cross them out, hoping to be the first to match five in a row either vertically, horizontally or diagonally. The 'kick off' middle space is our version of a free space. There are several ways we can go about this. The first is for all players to use the same card and not show it to other players – the first football fan to notice five in a row wins. The second is to scramble the items listed, or even create a second bingo card with new items. Unfortunately, that second option would be up to you, the reader, rather than myself. I have a Super Bowl to cover.
Will everything on the Super Bowl LIX bingo card happen?
Man, I sure hope so. Super Bowl bingo is surprisingly popular around these parts, and I was as specific as possible with my choices. If, for example, FOX doesn't have a Daytona 500 commercial running during their own ad space, then they ought to hire one of us as their next marketing director. If Taylor Swift isn't shown one time during the game itself, then the NFL risks abandoning an entire audience they've coveted for years. If Kendrick opts against playing 'Not Like U's and 'm.A.A.d. city', then he surely must be trolling us.