Super Bowl LIX leaves Bills even more haunted by phantom fourth-down spot
Every NFL team had regrets and "what ifs" to process at the end of their 2024 seasons. For the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen's fourth-down QB sneak in the AFC Championship Game looms largest. Super Bowl LIX only reinforced that.
Let's back up a bit. In the AFC Championship Game, the Bills led 22-21 early in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Kansas City 41-yard line, Allen tried to sneak the ball across the line to gain. One referee even signaled he had, but another came in and ruled him short. Replay didn't overturn that call.
The broadcasters and a whole lot of fans felt the officials got it terribly wrong.
If Allen had been given that first down, the Bills would have continued driving with the chance to extend their narrow advantage. Instead, the Chiefs got a momentum-swinging stop and went on to score a touchdown to take the lead.
How different would the fourth quarter have played out if the first down had been given? How different would the Super Bowl have been?
Bills fans see Chiefs Super Bowl blowout as another sign refs screwed them in AFC Championship Game
While the Eagles battered the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, social media lit up with reflections on what could have been...
This goes both ways, of course. The Bills let the Chiefs offense put up 32 points and 368 total yards. The Eagles proved Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes could be shut down.
Would Allen and company have faced a similar fate up against the formidable defensive front? Would Philadelphia have forced the quarterback into throwing interceptions?
We can't turn back time or open up a portal into the alternate universe where the Bills advanced, so we can only speculate. The Buffalo has to find a way to get the monkey off their back when it comes to the Chiefs. The Eagles managed to get their revenge. It can be done. That's how you put an end to hypotheticals.