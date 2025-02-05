Don't hurt the messenger: Super Bowl locations in 2025, 2026 and beyond ranked for tourists
By Mark Powell
Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles should provide a memorable matchup that NFL fans have grown accustomed to. These two teams played each other for the same trophy just three years ago, with the Chiefs coming out on top. Now, Kansas City has a chance to win its third straight Super Bowl, a feat which hasn't been accomplished in NFL history.
Thankfully for fairweather football fans, the Super Bowl takes place at a neutral site – and typically a warm one at that. The NFL prefers this game take place in the best of conditions, which is why domed stadiums in southern cities tend to win out. Who wants to watch Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts duke it out in the snow except, well, everyone?
New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX in just a few days. The Bayou is an excellent city that attracts millions of people each year, even when they don't host a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl locations in 2025, 2026 and beyond ranked by tourists
The Super Bowl locations through the 2028 season have been announced by the NFL.
Super Bowl (Year)
Location
Date
Super Bowl LIX (2025)
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
Feb. 9, 2025
Super Bowl LX (2026)
Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
Feb. 8, 2026
Super Bowl LXI (2027)
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)
Feb. 14, 2027
Super Bowl LXII (2028)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
Feb. 13, 2028
As much fun as attending the Super Bowl itself can be, any fan planning a trip to the big game also ought to have an excursion or two on the schedule. Super Bowl week can be long and arduous, and for fans of say the Kansas City Chiefs (a team which will likely appear in a couple of these), a trip to any of these locations should last for longer than just a day or two.
For the sake of this argument, we are going to consider Levi's Stadium as San Francisco-based, and SoFi Stadium as Los Angeles. The following rankings were published by US News, not us. I don't want this sort of blood on my hands.
- No. 7: New Orleans (Super Bowl LIX)
- No. 10: San Francisco (Super Bowl LX)
- No. 17 Los Angeles (Super Bowl LXI)
- No. 19 Atlanta (Super Bowl LXII)
All four cities have plenty of tourist attractions, including amazing restaurants, arts and culture. I should also mention that these rankings are typically done yearly, so they will change by the actual date of the games in question.
I also (selfishly) have to give Atlanta a slight bump, since Santa Clara and Inglewood are cheating in this exercise. Levi's Stadium is far removed from the San Francisco metro area, as well as SoFi Stadium from Los Angeles.
All that being said, you really can't go wrong with any of these cities.