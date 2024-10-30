3 teams that could win a Super Bowl with the right NFL Trade Deadline moves
The Super Bowl is played and won in February, but the moves that teams make in the offseason and before the trade deadline are what sets them up to win in the playoffs.
This season, the top of the NFL is so stacked. There are so many talented teams that are all within a few games of each other. Not only that, but any of the top teams could win the Super Bowl, depending on the moves they make ahead of the trade deadline.
We've already seen the Buffalo Bills add Amari Cooper, the New York Jets add Davante Adams and the Baltimore Ravens now add Diontae Johnson. There are still plenty of players on the trade block that contending teams could go out and acquire.
There are some serious Super Bowl contenders that could turn themselves into serious Super Bowl favorites if they make the right trade deadline moves.
3. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are already one of the top teams in the entire league. They're a juggernaut in the AFC led by a young defense and a terrific offensive core. CJ Stroud and Joe Mixon lead the offense, but slowly, that offensive unit is facing injury after injury.
First, they lost Nico Collins, who still sits on the injured reserve. Collins is the top pass catcher on the team and he's expected to return in the coming weeks. But the Texans have still been without him and it's had an obvious impact on their offense. Now, Houston has lost WR2, Stefon Diggs, to a torn ACL which will sideline him for the rest of the season.
While the Texans are still one of the best teams in the league, they desperately need to add a wide receiver. Right now, Tank Dell is their best pass catcher alongside Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon. When Collins returns, he will provide a huge boost. But either way, Houston could really use a third wide receiver with Diggs on the sideline for the rest of the year.
Potential options that could help Houston after the deadline include Mike Williams and Adam Thielen. They could afford to upgrade a bit on defense and across the offensive line, but the main issue right now is replacing Diggs.
2. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the entire NFL right now. Their coaching staff may be one of the most complete units in the entire league. On offense, they're the ideal unit with speed, power and everything in between. For the first few weeks, they had the leader in Defensive Player of the Year odds, but Aidan Hutchinson suffered a brutal injury that ended his season. The Lions haven't done nearly enough to replace him.
While their offense, led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and their running back duo has been electric, the obvious hole to beat this team is in a shootout.
Detroit is a few trades away from being the heavy Super Bowl favorites. As of now, they're unanimously seen as one of the three or five best teams in the league. If they add a few defensive players, including an edge rusher, this team will be seen as the top team in the league, even better than the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
They don't need to make a move if the right one doesn't present itself. If their current roster can make it to the playoffs healthy, they will be just fine. But if they want to increase their Super Bowl odds even more, adding some on defense is the perfect move to become the favorites to win the Super Bowl
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Coming into the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were an afterthought to just about everybody outside of the Steel City. They've spent every year after Ben Roethlisberger but been about as mediocre as mediocre gets. Their defense has been dominant, but the quarterback play and offensive coordinator have held them back.
Up until this year with Arthur Smith and his pair of quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With this trio, the Steelers are off to a hot 6-2 start, sitting atop the AFC North heading into their bye week in Week 9. But the Steelers roster is far from a finished product.
Pittsburgh has had a hole at wide receiver for the entire season. They're also watching holes pop up all over their offensive line as the injuries pile up
At wide receiver, Russell Wilson hasn't particularly struggled with his unit of George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson, but there is obvious room to upgrade the position. Potential options that would make sense include Mike Williams, Darius Slayton and Adam Thielen.
Across the offensive line, any depth would help.
The Steelers defense, coaching staff and offensive core have been so productive that it's hard to not consider them Super Bowl contenders. They're not on the level that the Chiefs or Lions are on, but if they can acquire a few more players, they could be dark horse candidates to win it all this season.