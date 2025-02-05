Super Bowl ticket prices suggest NFL fans are tired of the Kansas City Chiefs
By Scott Rogust
The NFL has gone from one dynasty to another. After Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes took over, making the Super Bowl in five of the past six years. That includes Super Bowl 59, where they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from two years prior. Their goal is to win the big game again, and become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Much like the Patriots, there is fatigue among NFL fans who are tired of the success of the Chiefs. Whether it's just wanting different Super Bowl matchups and champions, or they simply don't like the Chiefs. Now they match up against the Eagles in a Super Bowl 57 rematch.
If you were curious about the popularity of the matchup, the ticket prices are the biggest tell. And those prices, are dropping.
Super Bowl 59 ticket prices are plummeting days before the big game
According to Forbes on Tuesday, Super Bowl 59 ticket prices have plummeted as compared to the week prior. Specifically, 50-yard-line tickets cost around 60 percent less on the resale market as they did a week ago.
Ticket provider, Gametime, has the cheapest tickets set for $2,864, which is down from $6,492 the week prior. On StubHub, the cheapest tickets are currently $2,996. As for VividSeats, the cheapest tickets, currently, are $2,780.
Forbes points out that these prices will be the lowest in recent memory, through Gametime.
When looking at social media reactions entering Conference Championship Sunday, there was a vocal bunch that wanted to see Chiefs vs. Eagles the least. For those wanting one or both of the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders competing in the big game. The Eagles easily defeated the Commanders 55-23, while the Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29.
We'll see how Super Bowl 59 will do viewership-wise this Sunday, but the ticket prices in New Orleans are a lot cheaper than the NFL had anticipated.