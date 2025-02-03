Sure sounds like a bad Deshaun Watson replacement is cozying up to Browns
The Browns' decision to hand the keys to their offense over to Deshaun Watson has been nothing short of disastrous. That has officials in Cleveland examining a number of quarterback options heading into the 2025 season.
The latest quarterback to catch the eye of higher-ups with the Browns is former Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart. He got a chance to play under the team's special teams coach, Bubba Ventrone at the Senior Bowl. It's clear Dart was impressed. He told the media that he appreciated Ventone's "energy" and that he could see him becoming a head coach one day.
The Browns also had nice things to say about Dart. GM Andrew Berry called him a "high-level processor" and also complimented his accuracy inside the pocket. The point about his mental acumen is particularly important for Dart's draft stock. He thrived in a quarterback-friendly system at Ole Miss but scouts do have questions about how his talents will translate to a pro system.
Jaxson Dart won't just fall into Browns' lap
Dart has a chance to be the No. 3 quarterback taken in April's draft but he will not be involved with the Browns' decision making process with the No. 2 overall pick. If Cleveland stays put the odds favor them taking a non-quarterback prospect like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. Dart will only be in play for the Browns if they opt to trade down or he slides to them in Round 2.
At the very least, it's clear the Browns have an appreciation for Dart's game. Combine that with their obvious need for a new quarterback and it's easy to envision a scenario where Cleveland moves around the draft board to acquire him. Drafting him would finally allow the franchise to emotionally move on from a Watson decision that haunts them at every turn. That might be reason enough for the Browns to make the trade required to land Dart.