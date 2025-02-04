Sure sounds like Eagles are laying foundation for life without Brandon Graham
By all indications, Eagles’ veteran pass-rusher Brandon Graham figures to be on the field at the Superdome on Sunday when Philadelphia and Kansas City clash in Super Bowl LIX.
He suffered a torn triceps in the team’s Week 12 win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium, and hasn’t suited up since. However, a picture (or video) is worth a thousand words.
The 15-year pro has already played in two Super Bowls. Who could forget his sack and forced fumble on Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 41-33 triumph at Minnesota in Super Bowl LII?
Could Sunday’s Super rematch with Andy Reid’s team be Graham’s final game with the franchise?
Eagles always have an eye on their front seven
Graham is the Eagles’ all-time leader in regular-season games played (206). He, along with fellow edge rusher Josh Sweat, are slated to become unrestricted free agents at 4:00 pm ET on March 12.
As it stands right now, the Birds will have the 31st overall pick in April’s draft if they lose on Super Bowl Sunday, or the last selection in the first round if they dethrone the Chiefs on Sunday at New Orleans.
ESPN’s Matt Miller feels that general manager Howie Roseman should address the defensive end spot, and has the Birds grabbing Marshall University edge rusher Mike Green.
“We came into Senior Bowl week wanting to see whether Green's speed would translate against Power 4 offensive tackles and if he had enough power to create counter moves when his speed was shut down. It was an uneven week. He flashed better power when getting the best of Josh Conerly Jr. in a rep on Wednesday but also telegraphed his speed rush way too often.
“The net gain was noticeable, though, as Green proved that his play at 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds can translate against better competition. After leading the nation with 17 sacks in 2024, Green would be Philadelphia's replacement for free agent Josh Sweat and hopefully make up for the underwhelming signing of Bryce Huff last offseason.”
Roseman has bolstered the team’s front-seven with recent first-round picks such as Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, and Jalen Carter. Adding Green to Philly’s green would be a sweet addition.