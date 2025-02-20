Sure sounds like Eagles are working on reunion with one of most important Super Bowl free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to win their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The good news for the Eagles is that most of their roster remains intact for the 2025 season, thus making them favorites to win the Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean the Eagles don't have some key players hitting free agency.

This offseason alone, the Eagles are set to see linebacker Zack Baun and defensive end Josh Sweat enter the open market. But there is one prominent player that was set to hit free agency, but could return to Philadelphia.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter says that he believes offensive guard Mekhi Becton "is going to be inclined to stay" in Philadelphia due in part to his success this past season.

"Mekhi Becton found a home in Philadelphia, and he chose to go to Philadelphia in large part because he believed that Jeff Stoutland would help rebuild his career, and that's exactly what happened. Now, he can go out and seek greener pastures elsewhere, or he and the Eagles could… pic.twitter.com/lmkMXfEgr7 — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 19, 2025

Adam Schefter believes Mekhi Becton will 'be inclined to stay' with Eagles

As Schefter brings up, Becton left the New York market after being a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2020. While showing promise, Becton never lived up to his full potential as an offensive tackle. So, he joined the Eagles, and as Schefter mentions, believed that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would help his career. Stoutland had been with the organization at that position since 2013, and the Eagles have been knnown for having one of the top offensive lines in the NFL ever since.

Becton, of course, thrived with the Eagles after working with Stoutland and moving over to guard.

Becton played 903 offensive snaps this past season. While he did allow 25 pressures, three sacks, and two hits, Becton shined in the running game. Pro Football Focus gave Becton a 74.7 run block grade, which ranks 19th among 135 NFL guards. Becton played a role in the historic season Saquon Barkley had in Philadelphia, as he ran for 2,504 yards and 18 touchdowns across the regular season and playoffs.

While Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to cash in as the top offensive guard in free agency, Becton is in the tier below. Schefter says that while he can see a team throwing big money at Becton, he believes the guard could make a return to Philadelphia on a new contract.