Sure sounds like Giants made a desperate ploy for Matthew Stafford with coaching hire
By Lior Lampert
Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall is reportedly set to become the New York Giants' assistant quarterbacks coach.
As ESPN's Adam Schefter mentions, Hall will be reuniting with the Giants' brain trust of head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. The trio of colleagues have an established rapport dating back to their time in Buffalo. However, more notably, New York's newest hire has familial ties to a signal-caller the team has loosely been linked to in recent months: Matthew Stafford.
Hall is the older sibling of Stafford's wife, Kelly, making he and the Super Bowl champ brother-in-laws. Meanwhile, the quarterback position is arguably New York's most glaring need to address this offseason. With that in mind, many are theorizing that this is an attempt to court the Los Angeles Rams passer.
Bobby Skinner of Jomboy Media beautifully outlined the Stafford-New York timeline, citing that the buzz has gained momentum during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX. Giants players like budding star wide receiver Malik Nabers and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor have made since-deleted social media posts about the Rams gunslinger. But they aren't the only ones who have hinted at a potential partnership.
Stafford's spouse has publicly discussed the Rams' decision to trade his running mate, Cooper Kupp, this spring. She ominously suggested it could impact the two-time Pro Bowler's future in Los Angeles. While Kelly never specifically mentioned the Giants, her comments indicate the couple is mulling all options.
Moreover, legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning told NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk Live that the franchise should "get a veteran" under center. He cites the New York "spotlight," which makes it even more challenging for a rookie to succeed, hence the need for someone experienced. A 16-year pro and one-time Super Bowl champion, Stafford certainly fits that mold.
Lastly, the G-Men have brought in Hall, who has a personal relationship with Stafford. While it's important to mention the two have never worked together, could the topic have surfaced during a family get-together? We can't rule it out, though Big Blue Nation should take this with a massive grain of salt.