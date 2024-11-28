Sure sounds like Jerry Jones might run it back after comment about Cowboys coaching future
By Quinn Everts
Do you have that one friend who is clearly in a toxic relationship but keeps going back to their partner because it's what they know, and they feel comfortable with that person, no matter how poorly they're treated? That's kind of what Dallas Cowboys fans have with Jerry Jones and the franchise.
You know you deserve better, yet you know they're not going to give you better... why do you keep going back? Anyway, this is about football, I swear, as Ian Rapoport recently reported that Jerry Jones said he is "open" to extending head coach Mike McCarthy when his contract expires at the end of this season.
On one hand, McCarthy shouldn't be blamed for the situation the Cowboys are in. While it's easy to blame the head coach for a team's struggles, he can only coach the team that takes the field every week, and the Cowboys team that takes the field is without its starting quarterback and doesn't have a star-studded cast on either side of the ball, making it tough to compete with teams that do.
But sometimes it's just time to move on from a coach, and McCarthy not making it past the NFC Divisional round in his tenure as Cowboys coach might signal that it's time to make that switch.
Jones being ready to run it back with McCarthy next season points to a bigger problem with him, not McCarthy, who won 12 games in each of the past 3 seasons as Cowboys head coach. It shows that Jones is willing to continue pushing McCarthy out to take the blame for the Cowboys not living up to expectations, when it's probably time to move on (again, not fully McCarthy's fault) and get a different voice in the locker room.
This, as most problems with the Cowboys, comes down to Jerry Jones not being able to admit wrongdoing, never being willing to own up to a mistake, never wanting to listen to others. Cowboys fans might need to get ready for more of the same in coming years.