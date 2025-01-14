Sure sounds like Josh Jacobs is recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Packers
Josh Jacobs gave his best effort to help the Packers upset the Eagles in Philadelphia, but he and his teammates came up short. Now the team's No. 1 running back is ready to help the organization by recruiting more talent to play with him in 2025.
One obvious target for Jacobs is former teammate Maxx Crosby. He continues to play at a high level for a Raiders team that appears ready to lean in to a legitimate rebuild. The Packers just so happen to desperately need a No. 1 edge rusher to relieve pressure from the rest of coordinator Jeff Haffley's defense.
Crosby still has multiple years left on his deal in Las Vegas, but it's easy to envision a scenario where he asks out of town to play for a contender. Joining Jacobs in Green Bay would be a nice landing spot for the dominant pass rusher. The Packers also could be up for extending his contract and providing him some new money.
Of course, the Packers would face plenty of competition if Crosby is made available for trade. He is a highly productive edge-rusher who is just entering the prime of his career, and Crosby's leadership qualities would be attractive to numerous teams. Green Bay would benefit from Crosby becoming the face of their front seven for the next several years.
The Raiders would also want an exceptional amount of draft capital in exchange for their best defender. The Packers might not want to part with their first-round pick in a potential deal, but that would likely be the minimum Las Vegas would consider in return for Crosby.
Packers fans should take Jacobs' desire to recruit more talent to Green Bay as a real positive no matter what happens with Crosby. It shows just how bought he is to the long-term project the Packers are working on.