The San Francisco 49ers have allowed Deebo Samuel to explore trade options this offseason, though no deal appears imminent. It's a signal to the rest of the NFL that the team is ready to move on the veteran wide receiver, which hurts his value. Pair that with injury concerns and on-field decline, and you can see why the market for him is quiet.

However, just because rival front offices aren't willing to give up assets to acquire Samuel doesn't mean his services aren't in demand. Recently appearing on NFL Live, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that "several" suitors have inquired about the one-time All-Pro, but with a catch.

Those interested in Samuel understand San Francisco's current circumstances could lead to them releasing him outright if no swap materializes. The 49ers are in a tricky financial situation and have an embarrassment of riches at the receiver position. Subsequently, prospective bidders have no problem playing the waiting game and seeing if something gives.

Sure sounds like other teams are willing to call the 49ers' bluff in Deebo Samuel standoff

" ... at least preliminary talks on a potential trade have happened between Samuel, his agent and [the 49ers]," Fowler stated. "The question is: Are these teams willing to wait him out to force the 49ers to potentially cut him or not?"

Moreover, Fowler noted Samuel's $15.4 million roster bonus due on Mar. 22, which serves as an "artificial deadline" for a resolution. The Niners effectively have until then to move the wideout or let him walk, barring a pay cut or sudden change of heart.

San Francisco has multiple players due for contract extensions this offseason. Chief among them is quarterback Brock Purdy, who reportedly projects to earn between $55 and $60 million annually in his next deal ($). Former All-Pro defensive backs Talanoa Hufanga and Charvarius Ward are slated for free agency, as is standout linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Where exactly does Samuel fit into the budget?

A receiving corps consisting of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and rising second-year pro Ricky Pearsall is well-equipped to thrive sans Samuel. Everyone knows the 49ers are better off allocating their money elsewhere, hence the lack of activity on the trade front.