Sure sounds like Vegas knows something we don't about the Ravens' chances in Buffalo
By Lior Lampert
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round. The superstar quarterbacks and MVP frontrunners will duke it out in a win-or-go-home matchup that has "game of the year" written all over it. Understandably, excitement levels are extremely high, but fans of the respective teams aren't the only ones invested in this clash of titans.
Members of the sports betting community all across the globe will be tuned into the Bills-Ravens showdown. Those wagering on the contests have wasted no time getting their skin in the game, and early action has been on Baltimore. The AFC North champions were initially listed as underdogs, but bookmakers have adjusted accordingly, suddenly making them slight favorites — on the road.
With Ravens suddenly road favorites, what does Vegas know that we don't?
DraftKings Sportsbook's opening line for this marquee playoff battle had Buffalo as a 1.5-point favorite. However, the Bills are now 1.5-point underdogs! It's a drastic swing, especially considering Baltimore is the visiting squad.
Home clubs in the NFL are typically given a field-goal cushion. In other words, DraftKings' odds suggest the Ravens would be 4.5-point favorites over the Bills on a neutral site. But is the gap between Buffalo (the higher-seeded team) and Baltimore that wide?
Excluding the signal-caller, yes, Baltimore is considerably superior to Buffalo from a talent standpoint. Allen was the only Bills player to earn Pro Bowl honors this season. Meanwhile, the Ravens have All-Pros on both sides of the ball besides Jackson, highlighting the personnel discrepancy.
Not to mention, the Ravens clobbered the Bills when they met in Week 4 of the regular season. While history doesn't always repeat itself, past performance can be an indicator of the future. Bettors and oddsmakers are ostensibly clinging to that notion heading into this heavyweight fight.
Regardless of what the books are saying, the Bills shouldn't be discounted. Like the Ravens, the Bills are a buzzsaw capable of beating anyone on any given Sunday. So, even though the odds (reasonably) give Baltimore a definitive edge, don't dismiss the five-time AFC East defending champs entirely.