Sure sounds like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chase could come down to bitter end for Blue Jays
By Austin Owens
26-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is coming off of the best season of his young MLB career. He made his fourth All-Star Game appearance in six seaons in 2024 and posted a .323 batting average while also displaying elite power (30 homers and 103 RBIs).
As a result of his impressive performance, when it came time to negotiate his salary for the upcoming season, the Toronto Blue Jays had to agree to pay Guerrero $28.5 million in 2025 to avoid arbitration. While the Blue Jays had no problem committing to this in 2025, negotiations regarding Guerrero's future is a little more complicated.
Vladimir Guerrero future with Blue Jays in question
For the majority of the offseason, it appeared that Ross Atkins was going to let the rest of the AL East load up and just concede the division. However in the last couple weeks, the Jays have made some major moves by acquiring Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer while also still being linked to free agents Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso.
With Guerrero becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of this upcoming season, the Blue Jays have several options, all of which are still possibilities. Paul Hembekides of ESPN thinks Toronto will offer Vladdy a huge extension that he will still turn down and test free agency. Kiley McDaniel, also of ESPN predicts that Guerrero will sign a long-term deal to stay in Toronto before the 2025 season even begins.
If the Blue Jays are not in playoff contention at the trade deadline in 2025, Guerrero becomes a candidate to be dealt for Atkins if his contract has not been extended. What Toronto decides to do with the remaining free agent market could potentially foreshadow their long-term plans with Guerrero.
Toronto could get away with having Guerrero on the roster with Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso for one season but likely would not be able to afford it for an extended period of time. If the Jays acquire Alonso, Guerrero has been open to the idea of moving across the diamond to third base or he could primarily serve as a DH. However, after one season and his projected contract, Guerrero would be the odd man out to come off the payroll by season's end.