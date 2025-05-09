Surging Blue Jays prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have done their best to put a competitive team on the field around superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero recently inked a contract extension worth half a billion dollars, so the Blue Jays have quite a bit of time to build a World Series contender around him. But it doesn't appear as if it will be this season that the Blue Jays contend for the World Series. The Blue Jays are seemingly a step or two behind the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Anthony Santander hasn't completely come around yet and Toronto is feeling that impact.

If the Blue Jays aren't going to contend for a World Series, there's a chance they look to sell in the coming weeks, including a potential trade for starter Chris Bassitt. Either way, Toronto could be eyeing the elevation of a prospect who's been steadily improving over the last few years. That is Jake Bloss.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Jake Bloss is one or two good starts from a call up to the big leagues

The Blue Jays acquired Bloss in a trade last season, and he's struggled a bit to find his footing in Toronto's system. Still, he's incredibly talented and likely the next Blue Jays pitcher to receive the call to the big leagues.

The righty got hit around a bit to start the season, but he put together two excellent starts to end the month of April. Across his last 12.1 innings, he's allowed just four earned runs with 17 strikeouts compared to just four walks. The defense behind the young pitcher has been spotty, which can be one of the reasons his stats don't reflect any kind of dominance yet.

Either way, with a few pitchers on the big league club struggling right now, Bassitt potentially on the trade block, and Max Scherzer still fighting an injury, Bloss could see the call up sooner rather than later.

If the righty can put together a solid start or two over the next few weeks, the Blue Jays could bring him to the big leagues before May turns to June. Only time will tell.