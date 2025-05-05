Surging Braves prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Atlanta Braves desperately need to add some help in the outfield. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still on the sideline while he recovers from knee surgery, the Braves turned to Jurickson Profar in the offseason, handing the slugger a rare multi-year contract. Unfortunately for all involved, Profar was popped for performance-enhancing drugs and suspended for half the season (plus the postseason, if Atlanta makes it that far).

The Braves haven't been able to replace Acuña Jr. and Profar's production this season, and their lineup has struggled because of it. All their bench outfielders have been negative players for the team. Atlanta had to call up Alex Verdugo to hit leadoff and play every day a few months after no team in the league was willing to give him a deal. Jarred Kelenic has been a net-negative player as well.

It's clear the Braves need outfield help, wherever they can get it, and they could find it from within their own organization.

Braves prospect Carlos Rodríguez will force his way to the big leagues this year

While it could be easy to jump the gun and urge the Braves to take a shot on an external outfielder like Luis Robert Jr. on the trade market, it might make more sense for the Braves to fill the hole in the outfield internally. Atlanta has just the right prospect to fill that gap.

Carlos Rodríguez is one of the Braves' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and he's smashing the cover off the ball this season. He's slashing .314/.355/.363 with incredible bat to ball skills and a strikeout rate of around 15 percent. The 24-year-old outfielder isn't going to slug 30 home runs per year, but he would certainly provide a solid bat in the Braves' lineup.

Rodríguez is a solid fielder with good speed and a good arm. His offense will likely translate to the big-league level quite well.

A lot of experts and people in the media might want to jump the gun on the Braves amid their slow start. It's easy to turn to a drastic trade given Atlanta's standing in the National League right now, but it would be much smarter to try to fill the holes in the lineup with prospects first.