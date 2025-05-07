Surging Dodgers prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most talent in the league, when healthy, and it's not particularly close. But the issue here is health. The Dodgers have enough players on the injured list to build a competent team around and this includes utility man Tommy Edman. Pair this with the struggles seen from infielder Max Muncy and the Dodgers have a real issue in their infield right now. Alex Freeland would be a tremendous fit in LA.

There are a few utility guys on the Dodgers' roster who fill their roles, but it's still problematic. Los Angeles is going to need to add an everyday infielder to their roster in order to compete to the best of their abilities.

While a trade could make sense here, with Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals seeming like a good fit, the Dodgers could look to build from their own farm system first and they have the perfect guy to do it.

Dodgers need to elevate top prospect Alex Freeland to the big leagues

The Dodgers have a shortstop prospect who's smashing the cover off the baseball in Triple-A right now. Freeland is the Dodgers' fourth ranked prospect and he could come to the big leagues as an everyday infielder right now.

On the year, Freeland is slashing .291/.383/.448 in 34 games with 12 doubles, three home runs, and 29 RBIs. The switch hitting infielder has shown tremendous patience at the plate, resulting in an on-base percentage near .400. His ability to slug doubles has made him a huge piece for the Dodgers' Triple-A roster, but he would be much more valuable on the big league team at this point.

Beyond his play, Freeland's switch-hitting ability would make him an everyday player for the Dodgers, especially while Edman is out. If the Dodgers call him up and he thrives, they could even explore the idea of trading Muncy for a prospect haul, though it would be unlikely.

Either way, the 23-year-old is an elite defender with a great bat. He's destroying Triple-A pitching and the Dodgers need him on their roster. The ceiling for their bench in Los Angeles is quite limited while Freeland's ceiling is pretty high.