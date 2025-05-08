Surging Orioles prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Baltimore Orioles have quite a bit of offensive talent on their roster. They're built to win now and in the future with a core revolving around Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. This duo by itself is enough to excite a fan base about the future, but the Orioles have plenty more where that came from.

Baltimore has seen some exciting play from former top prospect Jackson Holliday. Though he hasn't come close to hitting his true potential, he's starting to find his stride in the big leagues.Baltimore also made the decision to call up prospect Coby Mayo this week. The 23-year-old struggled mightily in the big leagues last season and continued to struggle in spring training. Through a few games this year, he's seeming to struggle again.

Still, the Orioles have more prospects where that came from, including one who could force his way onto Baltimore's roster by the end of this month. That prospect is Samuel Basallo

It's time for the Orioles to call up top prospect Samuel Basallo

It's likely the Orioles will have a bit of a short leash with Mayo while he's in the big leagues. If he's hitting below .200 after 40 or 50 at-bats, there's a good chance he finds himself back in Triple-A. Basallo is the perfect prospect to replace him.

Basallo is Baltimore's top prospect, ranked even higher than Mayo, and he's three years younger than his first base peer. While Basallo hasn't destroyed the ball in Triple-A (slashing .224/.303/.448 in 17 games), he's seeming to heat up right now.

The slugger has recorded an RBI in four of the last six games while recording seven hits and 14 total bases in that time period. He slugged a few home runs in spring training as well.

To make matters even better, he's versatile defensively. Basallo could slot in at first base on a regular basis while also doubling as the backup catcher for Rutschman. When Ryan Mountcastle is at first base and Rutschman is catching, Basallo could slot in as the designated hitter.

His potential is among the highest in the league, especially for a prospect of his age. If he continues this hot stretch in Triple-A, he might force his way onto the Orioles' roster by the end of the month.