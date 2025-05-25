Surging Pacers expand on key advantage in NBA mock draft

The Indiana Pacers are currently up 2-0 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Their postseason success has been nothing short of impressive: They knocked out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and then upended the No.1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Much of their success stems from the stellar play of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, as well as savvy drafting, which has brought in key rotational players who have been pivotal to their current run.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pacers have the No. 23 pick. They can continue this trend of strong selections by targeting a player whose skill set resembles a couple of those already on their roster.

Rasheer Flemming is the perfect fit for the Pacers

New Jersey native and St. Joseph forward Rasheer Flemming is one of the more intriguing prospects entering the 2025 NBA Draft. On the Sixers Sense podcast, Chris Kline, Michael Kaskey-Blomain and Lucas Johnson projected Flemming to Philadelphia.

According to NBADraft.net, his unique play style has often garnered comparisons to Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin, who have been impactful for Indy throughout this postseason run.

The 6-foot-8 forward has demonstrated a high motor and promising defensive upside, which would make him highly valuable on the Pacers' roster, which has consistently done a good job with player development over the years.

Flemming has also shown the ability to space the floor. Last season, during his first season with the Hawks, he hit 39 percent from behind the arch, up from 29.7 in his first year.

He entered the draft fresh off a breakout season with the St Joseph Hawks, during which he averaged 15.5 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Over the three years he spent with the program, he has averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

If he is still available when the Pacers are on the clock, there is no doubt they would be getting a solid player who can grow into a solid contributor and key piece for this team down the line.