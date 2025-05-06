Surging Phillies prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Philadelphia Phillies might be frustrating their fan base with their inconsistent play to start the 2025 season, but there's a lot to be excited about in the Minor Leagues. Andrew Painter is getting closer to debuting, Mick Abel might have finally figured it out and outfielder Justin Crawford is off to a strong start at the Triple-A level. Perhaps the most impressive prospect in this organization so far, though, has been Otto Kemp, who has played so well to the point where he might force his way onto the Phillies roster by June 1.

Kemp isn't the prospect Phillies fans really want to see, if we're being honest; he's only the No. 24 prospect in their organization, according to MLB Pipeline, and is already 25 years old.

His high level of play, though, has made it so that the Phillies might not have a choice but to call him up to the Majors sooner rather than later.

Otto Kemp is getting close to forcing his way onto the Phillies roster

Kemp is slashing .344/.433/.703 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 28 games played for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. He has tacked on 14 doubles and five stolen bases without being caught while seeing time at four different positions. He even won the Player of the Month award for the International League in April.

Otto Kemp has been named the @MiLB April International Player of the Month! Congratulations Otto! pic.twitter.com/ufmNgKFDPm — Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 5, 2025

He might not be considered a top prospect, but how can the Phillies ignore these numbers? He has been one of the best players in the Minor Leagues this season, and has done so at the highest level.

Admittedly, Kemp's fit in Philadelphia isn't clear. His primary position is third base, but Alec Bohm is there. Bohm has struggled, but would the Phillies actually consider benching him? Kemp has played some left field, but are two starts at the position enough for the Phillies to play him there at the MLB level? Probably not.

His future role might not be clear, but what is abundantly obvious is that he deserves a shot in some capacity. If he continues to surge, chances are the Phillies will find playing time for him on their big league roster sooner rather than later.